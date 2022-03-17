How Red Sox Can Use Spring Training To Set Tone For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora learned a very important lesson early in his Boston Red Sox managerial career: Each season is different, for better or worse.

Sure, there might be continuity in certain areas. The goal of most franchises, after all, is to build a roster that’s capable of sustaining success year over year. But the past isn’t necessarily indicative of the future, and therefore it’s paramount to constantly recalibrate based on the present.

“I learned in ’18 going into ’19, it’s not the same season,” Cora told reporters this week at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. “It’s a new season, a lot of new challenges, and obviously we have to cancel the noise, because it’s going to be loud. There’s a lot of good teams in this division. We are one of them. But at the same time, it’s kind of like last year in the sense that we have to fight for every inch. We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to keep improving, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

World Series titles aren’t won in March. But it’s not hyperbolic to say they can be lost.

At the very least, failing to set the right tone in spring training can adversely affect a team at the beginning of the season, which could have serious repercussions down the road.

Take 2019, for instance.

The Red Sox had just tasted championship glory in 2018, a season in which they won a franchise-record 108 games before knocking off the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to a World Series triumph in Cora’s first year as Boston’s skipper. Yet, the Red Sox lost 13 of their first 19 games while defending their crown. They finished 2019 with an 84-78 record, a 24-game swing from the previous campaign and a mark that resulted in a third-place finish in the American League East.