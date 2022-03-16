Will Red Sox Make Moves? Chaim Bloom Takes Fans ‘Behind The Curtain’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have made some tweaks to their roster — before and after the Major League Baseball lockout — yet most of the conversation still revolves around what Boston hasn’t done.

Such is life with teams across MLB signing and trading players at a breakneck pace, especially when that rampant activity involves Boston’s primary competition in the American League East.

So, do the Red Sox feel like they’re being left behind?

“I don’t look at it that way at all,” Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Wednesday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “I’m actually glad you asked that, because I want to be able to especially take our fans kind of behind the curtain. I think when you start looking at it that way, that’s when you get in trouble. The important thing is to focus on what you’re doing; not to focus on what everybody else is doing and not to focus on what kind of splash you might be able to make.

“If you go back to last offseason, I think, and we knew at the time, a lot of things we did were not things that were exciting people at the time that we did them. We were happy with them. We liked them in terms of all the options that we had. There were definitely ways that we could have invested equally in the team that would have generated a lot more headlines or created more of that feeling like we were keeping pace in the derby. But at the end of the day, they would not have made us better. And I actually think we were better for what we did than a lot of the other things we could have done that might have created that impression.”

The Yankees over the weekend acquired Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins. New York then agreed Wednesday to a two-year, $32 million contract with Anthony Rizzo.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, acquired Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, continuing an aggressive offseason in which Toronto also signed Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi to bolster its starting rotation.