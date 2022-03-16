What Chris Sale’s Injury Means For Red Sox Rotation To Open 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

A typical Major League Baseball season is filled with ebbs and flows, and the Boston Red Sox encountered their first bump in the road Wednesday when it was revealed Chris Sale will miss the start of the 2022 campaign due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage.

There already were questions surrounding Boston’s starting rotation — namely, who would join Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta in rounding out the unit. But Sale’s injury now represents the thickest layer of uncertainty, as the seven-time All-Star expected to be all systems go for Opening Day after missing a large chunk of 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“I’m like a dog on a chain right now,” Sale told reporters Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. “I can’t wait to get off this thing. You know, the last couple years have sucked and I’ve run into some pretty unlucky circumstances with arm troubles and then my neck and then this. But what can you do?”

The good news: This might not be a long-term issue for the Red Sox, despite an inexact timeline for his recovery. We’re still three weeks away from the regular season opener, and Sale, who believes he injured himself during a throwing session earlier this month, presumably will factor into Boston’s pitching plans at some point. Most broken ribs take about six weeks to heal, according to WebMD.

The bad news: Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. His absence leaves a huge hole in Boston’s rotation to open the season, and 13 of the Red Sox’s first 20 games are against their primary competitors in the American League East: the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

So, how will the Red Sox weather the storm?

Rich Hill and Michael Wacha — two offseason signings — seemed like logical candidates to follow Sale, Eovaldi and Pivetta in the rotation. Sale’s injury only increases the chances of both hurlers beginning the year as starters. The Red Sox then could use Garrett Whitlock or Tanner Houck as a traditional starter, or perhaps lean on one or both for bulk innings in tandem with an opener.