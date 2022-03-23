How Trevor Story Fits Red Sox’s ‘Great People’ Offseason Priority

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox had a clear offseason objective to improve their roster but they also wanted to make sure they did so by adding quality human beings to their mix.

In newly signed infielder Trevor Story, Boston believes it has checked both boxes.

The first part is obvious. Adding a two-time All-Star with a career .863 OPS to an already-dynamic lineup certainly makes the Red Sox better on the field. Off the field, however, they believe Story fits the culture manager Alex Cora is looking to build and reinforce.

“Guys around the league really respect him,” Cora said Wednesday at Story’s introductory press conference in Fort Myers. “The athlete, the player, he brings a lot to our equation. One of the things we’ve been very consistent throughout this offseason is having guys (who are) hungry to win, but they’re (also) great people.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom added, “We talked to a lot of people and haven’t found anybody yet who has a bad word to say about Trevor Story.”

It’s no coincidence that players like Rich Hill, James Paxton and Michael Wacha were signed in the offseason. All have sterling reputations within the sport. Boston also brought back Jackie Bradley Jr., with whom they’re very familiar. The same could be said for spring training invitee Travis Shaw, and even veteran pitcher Derek Holland, whom Boston signed to a minor league deal, is known as a great teammate.

“You see the news guys who have been here throughout camp and in that clubhouse, it feels like they’ve been with us two or three years,” Cora raved. “Now we add Trevor and he feels the same way. Obviously, with what a lot of people did throughout the process, it means a lot to the organization but to (Story). They made him feel at home, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Just for him to come here and play ball. We’re gonna be in a good place.”