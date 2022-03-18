How Xander Bogaerts Feels About Red Sox’s Rumored Trevor Story Interest

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox already have an All-Star-caliber shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, but that is not stopping them from reportedly pursuing free-agent shortstop Trevor Story.

MLB insider Jon Heyman on Friday reported Story was deciding between four teams, and the Red Sox were in the mix. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed the report shortly after.

Story would consider “a short-term positional move,” which likely would have to happen regardless of whether he joined Bogaerts and the Red Sox or the San Francisco Giants, another rumored top destination that boasts Brandon Crawford at the position.

That could be good news for Bogaerts, who seemed to turn up his nose at the idea of changing positions when asked by reporters Tuesday. When Bogaerts was asked about the rumors linking Story to the Red Sox on Friday, he deferred to the star’s offensive talents.

“He’s a big bat,” Bogaerts said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “We know what he does defensively already. I think that bat would play really well at Fenway just with that short porch over there. He has a nice swing that’s kind of built for that. It would be nice if we could get an addition like that after some of the big names that we lost to free agency or traded away. That’s a big boy. That’s a big bat right there. That’s an impact player.”

Story had a quieter offensive year by his standards in 2021 with a .251 average and 24 home runs and 75 RBIs. However, the 29-year-old has spent his entire career in the Mile High City, and his slash lines do differ. At home, Story hit .303/.369/.603, compared to .241/.310/.442 on the road despite just 20 more at-bats in Denver.

Still, the Red Sox could stand to add some more power prior to Opening Day, which is April 7.