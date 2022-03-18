Christian Koss Blasts Walk-Off Home Run For Red Sox — With Dad Filming

NESN Logo Sign In

Have a day, Christian Koss.

The Boston Red Sox improved their spring training record to 2-0 on Friday with a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park, and Koss made a strong impression on manager Alex Cora by blasting two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the replica Green Monster at Fenway South.

“He’s another one of these kids, you see him, he’s athletic, stronger than what he looks,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com. “Good moves, great defender. We actually have him rated very high at shortstop. Just a ballplayer. He knows the game. He’s one of those kids, just like Marcelo (Mayer) and (Nick) Yorke, leaders on the field. He communicates well. He’s not afraid.”

Christian Koss ending it in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/IRNP1PCYpV — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 18, 2022

Koss’ first home run came in the eighth inning and pulled the Red Sox to within a run. He then followed up in the ninth inning by lifting a 3-2 offering over the left field wall.

To make matters even cooler: Koss’ father filmed his son’s power outburst, with NESN cameras even showing Dad right before the game-winning homer.

Investigative reporter @WebsterOnTV tracked down this video for our @NESN broadcast.



William, with his dad filming, caught Koss? first HR.



Web gem! Both feet in bounds. pic.twitter.com/KuD4jEXpQc — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) March 18, 2022

Of course, wins and losses don’t mean much during spring training, a time for players to prepare for the upcoming season. But Koss, a 24-year-old infielder acquired from the Colorado Rockies in December 2020, certainly made the most of his opportunity Friday, and that’s no small development when trying to carve a path to the majors.