Indiana Cheerleader Makes Best Play Of March Madness Freeing Stuck Ball

As Day 1 of March Madness was winding down, an Indiana cheerleader made the biggest play of the tournament so far.

Early in the second half of Thursday’s game between Indiana and Saint Mary’s, the basketball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock. An attempt by the referee to get up on a ladder and grab the ball was unsuccessful, but the Indiana players had a better idea — use a cheerleader.

So the cheer team stood up on the sidelines and hoisted one of their flyers up to reach over and grab the ball, allowing the game to resume.

This Indiana cheerleader is a legend for this ? pic.twitter.com/qP3X5ZHBex — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2022

Considering the Hoosiers were trailing 45-29 at the time, that may very well have been the most impactful performance by an Indiana athlete the entire night.