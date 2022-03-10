Does Jayson Tatum Have New Signature Celebration With Celtics Soaring?

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum doesn’t just have the Celtics soaring in the Eastern Conference. He’s also dominating in style, perhaps even developing a new signature celebration amid Boston’s success.

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg pointed out Wednesday night after the Celtics defeated the Hornets 115-101 in Charlotte that Tatum lately has been blowing kisses following clutch fourth-quarter baskets.

Jayson Tatum keeps blowing kisses after big fourth-quarter buckets lately. A new signature celebration?



Tatum to @tvabby postgame: ?I did it once and went home and Deuce started imitating me. I think that?s the new thing.?pic.twitter.com/BVdhQjtows — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 10, 2022

Abby Chin asked Tatum about the trend during his walk-off interview, and the 24-year-old confirmed it might be “the new thing” moving forward.

“I did it once and then I went home and (my son) Deuce started imitating me,” Tatum told Chinn. “I think that’s the new thing.”

"I'm in a lot better zone than I was to start the season" ?@tvabby caught up with @jaytatum0 after another huge performance! pic.twitter.com/71ihf3SKfv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 10, 2022

Don’t fix what isn’t broken, right?