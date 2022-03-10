Does Jayson Tatum Have New Signature Celebration With Celtics Soaring?

Jayson Tatum doesn’t just have the Celtics soaring in the Eastern Conference. He’s also dominating in style, perhaps even developing a new signature celebration amid Boston’s success.
NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg pointed out Wednesday night after the Celtics defeated the Hornets 115-101 in Charlotte that Tatum lately has been blowing kisses following clutch fourth-quarter baskets.
Abby Chin asked Tatum about the trend during his walk-off interview, and the 24-year-old confirmed it might be “the new thing” moving forward.
“I did it once and then I went home and (my son) Deuce started imitating me,” Tatum told Chinn. “I think that’s the new thing.”
Don’t fix what isn’t broken, right?
Tatum scored a game-high 44 points against the Hornets, including 16 in the fourth quarter. The performance came on the heels of a 54-point outburst Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.
The three-time All-Star has averaged 42 points per contest during Boston’s four-game win streak, which also includes victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.
The results obviously are what matter. And the Celtics are thriving right now, rising to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, four games behind the first-place Miami Heat and two games behind the second-place Milwaukee Bucks.
But a little flair never hurts, either. And Tatum’s new smooch celebration — he also blew kisses against the Grizzlies and Nets — just might stick.