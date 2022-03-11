Matt Grzelcyk Update: Here’s Defenseman’s Status For Bruins-Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk should return to the Boston Bruins lineup imminently, barring another unforeseen circumstance.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Friday he expects the defenseman to feature in Boston’s next game, which will take place Saturday at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes. An upper-body injury and an illness sidelined Grzelcyk for Boston’s games on Monday and Thursday, respectively. He practiced Friday with his teammates, and Cassidy expects him to return against the Coyotes.

“Skated (Friday), obviously feeling better,” Cassidy said at a press conference. “So I assume that he’ll be ready to go. Not related (to the upper-body injury), so it looks like he’s feeling better.”

Cassidy will be expected to slot Grzelcyk, 28, back into Boston’s second defensive pairing.

Jack Ahcan, 24, had been skating in Grzelcyk’s place and he even scored his first NHL goal Thursday in the Bruins’ win over the Blackhawks. However, he likely will cede his place to his more-experienced counterpart for the foreseeable future.