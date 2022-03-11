Jack Ahcan Reveals Feelings On Bruins Tenure After Scoring First NHL Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were able to pick up a 4-3 win in the final seconds of their tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in TD Garden.

During the game, defenseman Jack Ahcan scored the first goal of his career. Ahcan has not been around very long, but is fitting in nicely so far with the team.

When asked how the group has been to him, Ahcan shared his experience so far.

“Yeah, they’re awesome. All great guys. Makes me feel like a family and they really brought me in pretty easily.” He told reporters in a postgame press conference as seen on team-provided video.

Ahcan was a massive part of the Bruins’ win over the Blackhawks, it’s safe to say he gained some respect in the locker room on Thursday — though it seems like he already had plenty.