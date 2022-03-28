New Dolphins Head Coach Addresses Tom Brady-To-Miami Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t count on Tom Brady making a southern shift in Florida to start a new chapter of his NFL career.

Less than two weeks after Brady announced he would be putting his retirement on hold, a report surfaced indicating the legendary quarterback might make a jump from the Buccaneers to the Dolphins. This wasn’t the first time Brady was tied to Miami in rumors, as a report earlier in the offseason claimed the Dolphins planned on pursuing a QB-head coach package of Brady and Sean Payton.

The person who actually filled the head-coaching vacancy in South Beach, Mike McDaniel, was asked about the Brady rumblings Monday morning at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach. McDaniel made it clear the seven-time Super Bowl champion will not be replacing Tua Tagovailoa.

“The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback? That’s what do you call it … fake news,” McDaniel told reporters, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

The Brady-Fins rumors never made much sense in the first place. While Miami might prefer Brady to Tagovailoa, Tampa Bay probably would have had no interest in trading the 44-year-old to its interstate rival. Brady also was recruiting players to the Bucs even before publicly announcing his intention to return, and the NFC South is a far more winnable division than the AFC East.

Miami potentially could make a big move under center next offseason, though. If Tagovailoa isn’t able to get it done with the loaded arsenal he now has, the Dolphins might be motivated to move on from the Alabama product and aim high in doing so.