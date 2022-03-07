NFL Insider Floats Potential Landing Spot For J.C. Jackson In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson is expected to be one of the biggest prizes should the four-year New England Patriots cornerback hit the open market for the first time in his career.

Reports have surfaced the Patriots are not expected to give Jackson the franchise tag, which means he would head to free agency. And while there will be a number of teams kicking the tires on Jackson, who reportedly is eyeing a deal to be paid with the highest-paid players at the position, one specific suitor was indicated by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Keep an eye on the Chargers in the free-agent corner market. They could be in the mix for (Stephon) Gilmore and/or Jackson,” Garafolo wrote Sunday in a quote-tweet of colleague Ian Rapoport.

The quote-tweet came on a video in which Rapoport was noting how Jackson, who he called one of the best corners on the market, potentially could be headed elsewhere. It echoed the sentiments Rapoport made a few days prior.

Keep an eye on the #Chargers in the free-agent corner market. They could be in the mix for Gilmore and/or Jackson. https://t.co/lG4SGKVlyw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2022

NFL Media?s Marc Sessler believes the Patriots remain the best fit for Jackson while NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes Jackson should sign with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots have until Tuesday to place the franchise tag on Jackson or let him test free agency.