Patriots Host Former Steelers Quarterback For Free Agent Tryout

The New England Patriots explored a potential new addition to their quarterback depth chart.

Among the free agents who visited Gillette Stadium on Monday was QB Joshua Dobbs, according to multiple reports.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, the 27-year-old has spent most of his five-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, serving as second or third string behind Ben Roethlisberger. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 before returning to Pittsburgh the following year.

Dobbs has seen minimal regular-season playing time, appearing in just six career games (no starts) and completing 20 of 17 passes for 45 yards with one interception.

The top two spots in New England’s QB hierarchy appear set after the team re-signed veteran Brian Hoyer for two years and $4 million with $3 million guaranteed to back up 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones. The Patriots also have third-stringer Jarrett Stidham under contract for one more season but could look to trade the 2019 fourth-rounder in the coming weeks or months.

Dobbs would add a new dimension to the Patriots’ quarterback room, as he rushed for 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns over his four collegiate seasons at Tennessee. He’s hardly utilized his legs at the NFL level, totaling just six carries for 31 yards over five seasons.

The Patriots also hosted running back Leonard Fournette and offensive lineman Ryan Bates for free agent visits Monday and cornerback Malcolm Butler for a tryout.