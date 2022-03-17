Matthew Slater Praises Joe Judge Amid Patriots Coaching Uncertainty

NESN Logo Sign In

Some people have reservations about Joe Judge rejoining the Patriots coaching staff. Matthew Slater is not one of them.

Judge, who earlier this offseason was fired after two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, recently was re-hired by New England as an “offensive assistant.” He previously worked for the Patriots as special teams coordinator from 2012 through 2019, while also coaching receiver in his final season.

Some reports indicate Judge could play a key role in offensive game-planning next season, potentially even chipping in with play-calling. That, along with other aspects of New England’s reshuffled offensive staff, apparently has “flabbergasted” some around the NFL.

Slater, of course, has a long history of playing for Judge. The Patriots special teams captain, who recently re-signed on a one-year deal, was asked Thursday about what it was like to reconnect with his former coordinator.

“It was like seeing an old uncle that you hadn’t seen in a couple years,” the 36-year-old said during a video conference. “I love Joe Judge. I mean, he’s done so much for me, personally, over the course of my career. I wouldn’t still be playing in this league if it wasn’t for Joe. So, I’m excited that he’s back. Obviously, we were pulling for him and things to work out in New York, but we’re glad he’s back. And I know Coach (Judge) is such a dedicated, smart football coach. Whatever he’s asked to do, he’s gonna do it to the best of his ability and he’s gonna be an asset for our football team.

“It was great to connect with him and just catch up. I look forward to doing more of that. So appreciate his family, too — it’ll be great to see them. That’s the beauty of this league: You build relationships and those relationships go beyond the league, carry us for decades to come — lord willing. So, great to see Joe back.”

Exactly what role Judge has in 2022 remains to be seen, but he likely will be under significant pressure, as will the rest of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Aside from winning, the top priority next season must be to ensure Mac Jones continues his upward trajectory as a potential franchise quarterback.