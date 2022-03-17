Why Matthew Slater Re-Signing With Patriots Was No-Brainer For Veteran

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Slater has spent his entire 14-year career with the New England Patriots. He wasn’t going to finish it elsewhere.

The longtime special teams captain on Thursday said he had no desire to explore new opportunities when his Patriots contract expired this week. He re-signed on a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.62 million deal before NFL free agency began.

“I wasn’t going to go anywhere else,” Slater said in his first public comments since the deal was reported. “Not that my services would have been sought-after anywhere else anyways — who knows? But I certainly appreciate the conversations that I had with Coach and where he saw this going, and I’m happy it worked out.”

Newly re-signed Matthew Slater: "I'm certainly so thankful to be sitting in this position."



He's back for a 15th season in New England. pic.twitter.com/nKUOr1S55e — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 17, 2022

Slater, who turns 37 in September, did consider retirement after the Patriots’ 2021 season ended with a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. But once he decided to return for another season, it didn’t take him and head coach Bill Belichick long to reach an agreement.

“Without getting into too much detail, (the contract talks) weren’t very difficult,” Slater said. “We’re not negotiating an $80 million contract here. It was nice to have a conversation with Bill about where he saw me, where he saw me moving forward, where I saw myself and what that would look like. I appreciate Coach taking the time to sit down with me and discuss that, and I’ve always appreciated Coach for the opportunity that he’s given me to be a part of this football team. That’s something that I’ve never taken for granted, and I’ve tried to be a good steward of that.

“So for him to want me back here, it really means a lot to me. For me to have a chance to play 15 years in this place — I mean, I never once thought I’d have an opportunity to do that. I was just trying to squeeze on a practice squad when I got here. So it’s been a surreal ride, and thankfully I didn’t lose any more hair — which I don’t have any to lose — during the negotiations.”