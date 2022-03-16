No, Patriots Shouldn’t Pursue Julio Jones After Receiver’s Titans Release

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second consecutive offseason, the Patriots find themselves in need of a receiver upgrade. And, for the second offseason in a row, Julio Jones is available.

Should New England do what it didn’t do in 2021, and bring the future Hall of Famer to Foxboro?

The Titans reportedly are set to release Jones with a post-June 1 designation, according to multiple reports. Dianna Russini of ESPN was first to report the news, with others providing Tennessee’s projected salary cap savings.

They'll carry an $8.4 million dead cap hit in 2023. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Tennessee made headlines last June when it acquired Jones in a trade with the Falcons. Mike Vrabel and Co. also received a 2023 sixth-round pick but sent two draft picks, including a 2022 second-rounder, to Atlanta. Predictably, the trade did not age well for the Titans.

Jones is one of the best receivers in NFL history, but he showed significant signs of decline in 2020 while also missing seven games due to injuries. That context, along with the likely trade compensation, is why it was hard to make a case for the Patriots extending themselves to add Jones. As you might remember, New England often was floated as a likely landing spot for the once-electrifying wideout.

Well, 2021 went even worse for Jones, who turned 33 in early February.