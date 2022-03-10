Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Blackhawks To Win Yeti Cooler

The more you play, the better your chances of winning become

by

One hockey fan will get a leg up on the warm-weather months by using powers of prediction Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Viewers who watch NESN’s Bruins-Blackhawks broadcast can compete to win a YETI Backflip Soft Cooler 24 by playing NESN Games’ ‘Predict The Game’ contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Blackhawks broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction will boost their chances of winning.

The first question in Thursday’s contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!

More Bruins:

Urho Vaakanainen’s Spot In Bruins Lineup Not Guaranteed Upon Return
NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Previous Article

Patriots Players Salute Kyle Van Noy After Linebacker’s Release
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Next Article

NFL Odds: Who Will Be Seahawks’ Week 1 Starting Quarterback?

Picked For You

Related