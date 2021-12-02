NESN Logo Sign In

At the start of free agency, the Red Sox lost a major piece of their rotation in Eduardo Rodriguez, who joined the Detroit Tigers after declining a qualifying offer. By Wednesday night, Boston reportedly brought in a third external candidate to round out the starting pitching.

After inking Michael Wacha and James Paxton to one-year deals, the Red Sox reportedly offered the same amount of time to Massachusetts native Rich Hill. According to multiple reports, the two sides were in agreement and the deal would become official pending the results of a physical.

Suddenly, the problem with the Red Sox rotation isn’t how to fill a hole, but rather who will rise up out of a group of fringe rotation players to earn the gig.

Of course, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta are locks, and likely in that order. But there now are several candidates on the roster to slot in behind them.

Hill, who previously has played four seasons with the Red Sox (2010-2012, 2015) saw a major uptick in usage in 2021, making 31 starts — one shy of a career high set in 2007. He has been a mixed-role player throughout his 17 seasons in the majors, throwing as a starter and a reliever. But last season, he put up numbers that make him worth a look for a rotation spot entering his age-42 season.

Through 32 appearances split between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets, Hill finished with a 3.86 ERA through 158 2/3 innings, with a 1.21 WHIP and 4.34 FIP.

Wacha, who officially was announced as a Red Sox on Saturday, posted a 5.05 ERA and allowed 23 home runs through 124 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (23 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.