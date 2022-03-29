Red Sox’s Trevor Story Details Wild First Week With New MLB Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story had quite the first week in Boston.

The new Red Sox second baseman made his six-year deal official and was preparing to make his spring training debut with his new team.

Then Story got a phone call in the middle of the night from his wife. She was preparing to give birth to their baby.

“Yeah, it was in the middle of the night Thursday night, my wife called me and said this thing might be happening,” Story told The Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan. “I didn’t sleep any that night. Got the earliest flight we could get out (Friday), jumped on it, and it was like a movie where I was speeding to the hospital and running through the lobby and straight to the delivery room.

“And he came very quick after that. I barely made it. Momma held on for me.”

It definitely will be a tough week to top for Story.

Story returned back to Florida and is scheduled to make his debut Wednesday when the Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park.