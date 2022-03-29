Chris Sale ‘Feeling Much Better;’ Still No Timetable For Return To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is progressing nicely from his stress fracture.

The Red Sox pitcher won’t be ready for the start of Boston’s 2022 Major League Baseball season after suffering the injury just prior to the lockout officially ending.

Losing Sale certainly creates a hole in the Red Sox rotation, but the team does have some depth to round it out until the southpaw is ready to return.

There really hasn’t been too much of an update on Sale’s condition of late until Tuesday afternoon.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Sale is “feeling much better” and “plans to start throwing next week,” which is about three weeks after his injury became known.

It’s important to note that there still is no timetable for Sale’s return and that stress fractures can take anywhere from six to eight weeks to heal. Still, the fact Sale is “feeling much better” is a good sign he is recovering well.

The Red Sox open their season April 7 on the road against the New York Yankees. Their first game at Fenway Park is set for April 15 against the Minnesota Twins.