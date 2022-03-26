Saint Peter’s Continues Cinderella Run, Downs Purdue On Peacock Day

National Peacock Day is March 25, apparently

Yeah, you could not have scripted this one better.

National Peacock Day 2022 likely would have been passed over for most people — like the supposed holiday is every year — except the timing lined up with Saint Peter’s continuing its Cinderella run through the NCAA tournament.

The Peacocks of Saint Peter’s upset No. 3 Purdue, 67-64, on Friday (National Peacock Day) to advance to the Elite Eight. They are the first 15th-seeded program to do so in March Madness history.

Saint Peter’s already defeated No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State en route to Friday’s game. The Peacocks overcame a 33-29 halftime deficit and used a massive 38-point second half to best the Boilermakers, who finish the season at 29-8. The 22-11 Peacocks have won 10 straight games.

Daryl Banks III led the Peacocks with 14 points, while Hassan Drame (11 points) and Doug Edert (10 points) were the other double-digit scorers.

Saint Peter’s now awaits the winner of the ongoing game between No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 North Carolina.

