How Trevor Story Fared In Red Sox Spring Training Debut Vs. Braves

Trevor Story made his Red Sox Spring Training debut Wednesday, batting sixth and playing second base, as Boston faced the Atlanta Braves in Grapefruit League action at JetBlue Park.

Story, who recently signed a six-year contract with the Red Sox in Major League Baseball free agency, went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and an RBI in three plate appearances.

His single — a line-drive base hit into left field off Dylan Lee — came on a 1-1 pitch with runners at second and third. It plated J.D. Martinez to extend Boston’s lead to 8-1 in the fourth inning.

Trevor Story's first hit in a Red Sox uniform for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/FitzWoDC7h — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2022

Yolmer Sánchez replaced Story as a pinch-runner, ending the latter’s afternoon as the Red Sox ease him into game action. Story is scheduled to work on the back fields at Fenway South on Thursday before playing in games Friday and Saturday.

The Red Sox begin their regular season April 7 against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, and manager Alex Cora seemingly offered a glimpse Wednesday of what Boston’s Opening Day lineup might look like.

Story, a right-handed hitter, batted between Alex Verdugo (a lefty) and Bobby Dalbec (a righty) as the Red Sox took their swings against right-hander Ian Anderson. The top four consisted of Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vázquez rounded out the lineup after Dalbec.