Twitter Only Cares About Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Davante Adams Trade

In the wake of the blockbuster report that the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Twitter was wondering two things: Had Aaron Rodgers signed his new contract after it was reported he was re-signing with the franchise, and if so, what was his reaction to the news?

Adam Schefter of ESPN quickly clarified that Rodgers had already signed his contract, and Twitter promptly took care of the second question, imagining their own hilarious scenarios about the quarterback’s reaction to losing his top target.

Live look at Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/AA3wODvE9l — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2022

I would pay $1,000 to see what Aaron Rodgers?s reaction was to this tweet https://t.co/wzBnZky1kl — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 17, 2022

Aaron Rodgers: I?m coming back to Green Bay



Davante Adams: pic.twitter.com/lZU3kbGJzG — Overtime (@overtime) March 17, 2022

Packers to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/wANnsEkPWm — 174 Days Till NFL Football (@BostonConnr) March 17, 2022

Aaron Rodgers arriving at the Packers facility tonight? pic.twitter.com/qUzhqXhc3F — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 17, 2022

Aaron Rodgers when he gets $150 million guaranteed but the Packers have to trade Davante Adams to afford it pic.twitter.com/7nuorhZnkg — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) March 17, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added a new layer to the situation when he reported Rodgers “knew Davante Adams would never play for the Packers again.” So what exactly is going through Rodgers’ mind right now really is unclear.