Two Areas Kevin Youkilis Would Like To See Red Sox Solidify For 2022

Kevin Youkilis will be joining the NESN broadcast booth this season and already is coming up with a plan to help the Boston Red Sox win.

Youkilis played for the Red Sox between 2004 and 2012, winning two World Series titles in Boston while splitting time between first and third base. “Youk” will provide a unique voice to the broadcast as a storied member of the Red Sox franchise.

When asked which moves he’d like to see the Red Sox make, Youkilis presented two areas of need.

“The bullpen. You’ve got to make sure the bullpen is solidified — on the back end, especially,” Youkilis told NESN.com. “So making sure you have that seventh, eighth and ninth covered is a big deal. I’d love to see them get a reliever. There’s not too many on the free-agent market as much as maybe through a trade. Chaim is really good at figuring out how to manipulate that roster by trade.”

The Red Sox struggled to find a closer over the second half of the season as Matt Barnes appeared to lose his All-Star form after the break. Barnes’ numbers declined in just about every statistical category from the first half to the second.

As Barnes looks to bounce back, his status as a closer is up in the air. Hansel Robles is sitting in free agency and Adam Ottavino signed with the New York Mets, which further proves Youkilis’ point.

The other area of need for the Red Sox was self-induced. Minutes before the lockout began, the Red Sox made a big splash by trading away Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects.