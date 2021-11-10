Seiya Suzuki To Red Sox? Case For Boston Signing Japanese Star

NESN Logo Sign In

This offseason’s Major League Baseball free agency class is loaded, with plenty of depth and several legitimate star players available on the open market.

But could the Boston Red Sox’s biggest splash come in the form of signing a player with zero big league experience?

It’s not outside the realm of possibility, as the Hiroshima Carp of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball reportedly will post outfielder Seiya Suzuki for MLB clubs this winter. While Boston already has internal options to patrol the grass in 2022, Suzuki has an intriguing profile that Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom theoretically could find appealing while augmenting the roster.

Obviously, we don’t know much about Suzuki — a 27-year-old right-handed hitter who’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds — aside from what we can gather in reports. But a source told WEEI’s Rob Bradford the Red Sox have scouted Suzuki “thoroughly,” suggesting it’s a situation to monitor, if nothing else.

Suzuki certainly has posted impressive numbers with the Carp in recent years. He’s coming off a season in which he slashed .319/.436/.640 with 38 home runs, 88 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Perhaps as important, he walked more times (88) than he struck out (87), pointing to a level of plate discipline that would be a welcome addition to Boston’s offense, which too often failed to accept free passes in 2021.

Suzuki’s defense has garnered strong reviews, too. He won four NPB Gold Glove Awards in right field, where the Red Sox currently deploy Hunter Renfroe, who was mostly solid in his first season with Boston but sometimes struggled defensively to navigate Fenway Park’s peculiar geometry. (It’s worth noting Renfroe is expected to earn about $7.5 million in 2022 after making $3.1 million in 2021.)

Of course, there’s inherent risk involved with signing international players, because you simply never know how their skills will translate to MLB. This is especially true as the world navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted scouting departments across the league. Normal in-person access simply hasn’t been available during these unprecedented times.