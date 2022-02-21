Kyle Schwarber To Red Sox? Why Slugger Might Not Be Free Agent Fit

Why Schwarber makes sense for the Red Sox

Schwarber fit in just fine in Boston, becoming a fan favorite both for his personality and his on-field ability. In addition to packing a punch at the plate once he recovered from his hamstring injury, Schwarber showed a willingness to fit in wherever the Red Sox needed him defensively, even as they tried to mold the lifelong outfielder into a first baseman.

Really, he was everything you could ask for in a trade deadline pickup, even though it was a move that puzzled many when it was announced last summer.

Why Schwarber doesn’t make sense for the Red Sox

At this point, there just isn’t a logical place for Schwarber — and his projected three-year, $39 million deal, per Spotrac — on Boston’s roster.

The Red Sox bolstered their outfield defense in what was a surprising, middle-of-the-night deal that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers and brought Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston. That could remove a need for an additional player in the outfield — the area Schwarber typically occupies.

This would be a different story if J.D. Martinez had declined his option, but since he returns, there’s no room for Schwarber as the designated hitter, either.

As for his adopted position, if the Red Sox are going to spend any money on a first baseman, it would make a lot more sense to sign someone who actually has the background. Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo are among the top-tier free agents and thus are a fit in every way except financially, but there are others available who have proven themselves at the plate and on the bag.

Perhaps a reunion with Mitch Moreland, who is a free agent, is in the cards?

Verdict: Not a fit.