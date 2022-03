NESN Logo Sign In

History may have been made at the NFL Combine on Thursday night.

Entering Thursday’s event, the record for the fastest official 40-yard dash time was held by New York Giants receiver John Ross at an eye-popping 4.22.

Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton may have broken that record after recording an unofficial time of 4.21 on the 40-yard.

You might be looking at the fastest 40-yard dash EVER.@BUFootball?s Tyquan Thornton just ran a 4.21u. If the number holds it would be an #NFLCombine record. (Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/zmTYCyf3T5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 4, 2022

TYQUAN THORNTON 4.21u ??



The official record is 4.22 ??

pic.twitter.com/uamwBBrdmw — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022

Social media erupted afterward: