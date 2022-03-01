NFL Combine 2022 Primer: Everything Patriots Fans Need To Know

NESN Logo Sign In

After being canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL Scouting Combine makes its triumphant return to Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center this week.

Here’s what New England Patriots fans can expect from the premier event of the pre-draft process:

WHEN DOES IT START?

You won’t see players running 40-yard dashes (or any other on-field drill) until later in the week, but the combine officially kicked off Monday. Coaches and general managers will address the media Tuesday and Wednesday — with one notable holdout, which we’ll get to in a minute — and draft prospects will begin doing so Wednesday, staggered by position.

Then, on Thursday, the drills begin. They’ll run through the weekend, wrapping up with the conerbacks and safeties on Sunday.

Thursday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams

Saturday: Defensive linemen, linebackers

Sunday: Defensive backs

In most cases, players will meet with reporters one day before their on-field workout. They’ll field a barrage of questions, including whether they’ve interviewed with a particular team during their time in Indy. While this info is notable, keep in mind that the Patriots meet with hundreds of prospects each year, and that these interviews aren’t always a clear sign of interest.

WHAT ARE THE DRILLS?

During their on-field workout, draft prospects will take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and various position-specific drills. Off the field, they’ll be weighed and measured, undergo medical and psychological evaluations, interview with teams and bench-press 225 pounds as many times as possible.