Why Garrett Whitlock Will Change Jersey Number For Red Sox Season

If you take a quick glance at the television during a Red Sox game this season, you may think you’re watching old highlights when you see No. 22 on the mound. But it just will be Garrett Whitlock.

The pitcher, who had a stellar rookie season for Boston in 2021, is changing numbers from 72 to 22 in honor of Rick Porcello, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

In October, Whitlock declared Porcello as his “favorite pitcher ever,” and admitted he wears three-quarter sleeves to honor him and tries to wear his hat in the same fashion, as reported by Chad Jennings of The Athletic. But he would not wear the jersey number without approval from the Cy Young winner — which he received in the fall.

Now, the change will be official, according to Cotillo. Whitlock opened up more about his admiration for the 12-year MLB veteran, who last played in 2020 for the New York Mets.

“He pitched like a blue-collar guy,” Whitlock said, per Cotillo of MassLive.com. “He pitched. He didn’t just try to throw hard. He hated walks and I loved that aspect, too. He just wanted to win. Whatever the outcome was or whatever happens, I’m going to grind it out, be a workhorse and get the W and try to put up as many innings I can in a year. I just loved that fact so that’s what I want to aspire to be.”

It’s still unclear exactly what role Whitlock will play in 2022. The Red Sox must fill out their rotation behind Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale, which is even more pressing given the latter’s rib injury, but Whitlock was impeccable in relief last season.