Why Rams’ Cooper Kupp Felt Inclined To Apologize To Peyton Manning

Cooper Kupp was confused by a series of text messages he received from the same phone number over a span of four years.

As it turns out, one of the best football players of all time was trying to get a hold of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.

In a Twitter Space during the 2021 NFL season, Kupp revealed he accidentally had been ducking texts from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

“I got a message from a random number with a picture of him and I back at the Manning Passing Academy, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird. Who would have this picture?’ ” Kupp said, per an Instagram post shared by the NFL. “I look back through the messages and they all line up with certain events where we’d seen each other. So I think I’ve been ghosting Peyton Manning for my entire NFL career.”

Shortly after the NFL’s official Instagram resurfaced the funny tale, the Super Bowl LVI MVP apologized to the five-time league MVP.

“My bad Peyton!,” Kupp tweeted Tuesday.

Kupp isn’t the only well-known NFL player who’s ghosted Manning. Mac Jones also didn’t chop it up with Manning before the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills “Monday Night Football” matchup in early December.