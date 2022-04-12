Alex Cora Details When It Became Garrett Whitlock’s Game For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock never looked back once he entered the same in the sixth inning.

The Boston Red Sox grabbed their second win on the season as they defeated the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 5-3. Rich Hill was on the mound for the Red Sox to start but it was Whitlock who got the win.

The Red Sox reliever was entrusted by manager Alex Cora to finish the game once the Red Sox tied it up at 3-3. Whitlock went four innings, giving up no hits or runs while striking out two in the winning effort.

