Bobby Dalbec Grateful For Energy Red Sox Fans Brought In Home Opener

The result was not what many Boston Red Sox fans hoped for, but the team knows the fans will always be behind them.

The Red Sox fell 8-4 on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. The struggles began early, and while there was hope for a late-game comeback, it soon dissipated. Despite that, the atmosphere for the home opener at Fenway Park was electric.

“It was awesome,” Bobby Dalbec said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s always great to be back here. They come, they show up everyday and it’s a special place to play.”

Dalbec continued his praise for the fans and the support they brought.

“Fanbase is amazing,” Dalbec said. “Again, they show up everyday, so we have to as well.”

The Red Sox will look to bounce back Saturday against the Twins, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m.