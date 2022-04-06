These AFC Running Back Rankings Are Utter Disrespect To Damien Harris

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots star Damien Harris is not the flashiest of ball carriers nor the most recognizable name, but one rundown ranking starting running backs proved the fourth-year rusher is criminally overlooked.

Harris, who tied for second in the league in rushing touchdowns (15) during his third NFL season, is viewed as the 15th running back in AFC power rankings released by FanDuel Sportsbook. Sure, the rankings don’t hold much weight when it comes to All-Pro honors or contract benefits, but NFL fans quickly took to Twitter to share how they believed the rankings were objectively inaccurate.

And there’s more than enough proof as to that being the case.

Most recently, Harris rushed for 929 yards on 202 attempts (4.6 yards per attempts) while missing two games. He would have earned his first 1,000-yard season should Harris have stayed healthy. He took over New England’s running back room and was pivotal in the offense’s success.

Despite those numbers, FanDuel Sportsbook ranked Harris behind Broncos’ Javonte Williams (902 yards, four rushing TDs in 17 games), Raiders’ Josh Jacobs (872 rushing yards in 15 games), Ravens’ JK Dobbins, Jets’ Michael Carter (639 rushing yards, four scores in 14 games), Jaguars’ Travis Etienne, Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire (517 yards, 4.3 yards per attempt in 10 games), Bills’ Devin Singletary (870 yards, seven touchdowns in 17 games) and recently-signed Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds. Dobbins and Etienne, who enters his second NFL season, didn’t even play in 2021. Harris finished with more rushing yards than each of those rushers.

The lone starting running back Harris was ranked above is Houston Texans veteran Rex Burkhead, which is laughable in itself. Harris should be viewed no lower than eighth, and even that placement is arguable.

