Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk ‘Thankful’ For ‘Cool’ Masterton Trophy Nomination

Jake DeBrusk really has made a name for himself this season.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association selected the Bruins right wing as the team’s 2022 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The PHWA awards the Masterton Trophy to the “NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.”

“Despite a challenging last few seasons, the 25-year-old DeBrusk has persevered to play some of the best hockey of his career after an uncomfortable trade request was made public in December,” the PHWA wrote. “He spoke to teammates on Dec. 1 and told them the honest truth, with Taylor Hall revealing DeBrusk told them his ‘career was at a crossroads.’ DeBrusk scored the next night, went quiet through the holidays, and a trade never materialized. He busted out with eight goals in an eight-game stretch and even though he signed a two-year extension with the Bruins on trade deadline day just to take the fear of his qualifying offer off the table for interested teams, GM Don Sweeney still wasn’t able to find a taker. Through it all, DeBrusk has notched 23 goals — his best output in four seasons — and is knocking on the door of a career-high in points, and perhaps a fresh start elsewhere this summer.”

DeBrusk offered his reaction to his Masterton Trophy nomination Tuesday at a press conference.

“I actually was a little bit surprised,” DeBrusk said, as seen in a video the Bruins shared via Twitter. “I didn’t know that was going on or anything like that. I got a text from my mom, actually, about it.

“It’s something that I’m very thankful for. It’s one of those things you look at the names on there on the list and have a lot of respect for what those guys have done … it was a cool feeling.

” … I give lots of credit to my teammates and everybody here that kept it pretty tight-knit and made it feel pretty normal. I give lots of credit to the guys in the room for helping me steer the ship back in the right way.”