Robert Williams Taken Off Celtics Injury Report Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be fully healthy as they attempt to sweep the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

The Celtics released a blank injury report on Sunday, meaning the team will be at full strength as they head into a potential series-clinching road game.

The main storyline from the report is that Robert Williams is no longer listed as injured after his appearance in Game 3’s 109-103 win. The center played 16 minutes with two points, (1-for-1) two rebounds and an assist.

The defensive star suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 27. After selecting the faster timetable of his two presumed rehab options, Williams was back on the court in less than a month.

It can be presumed that Williams will be able to return to full usage if needed for the rest of the playoffs. He averaged a career-high 29.6 minutes per game in 2021-22, and will likely trend towards that usage in Game 4.

Boston will look to eliminate Brooklyn from the playoffs as they hold a 3-0 advantage in a potential seven-game series heading into Monday night’s showdown in Barclay Center at 7 p.m. ET.