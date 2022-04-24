Red Sox Notes: How Coaching Staff Is Feeling About Sluggish Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox seemed poise to break out of their sluggish offensive stretch during the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Boston had four of its first five batters record hits, scoring two runs on four hits in the opening frame. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, though, as has been the case for much of the season, those bats quieted down in an eventual 5-2 defeat. It marked the fifth time in the last six games the Red Sox have scored two runs or fewer.

“I think, you know, that this group has a really good pitching staff and bullpen,” Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse said of Tampa Bay after Sunday’s loss. “I think, for us coming into this series, again, it’s about winning pitches in the strike zone because they do a good job of keeping you off-balance throwing a lot of breaking balls. So, like I said, I think it’s one of those things where we just have to keep going back to dominating the strike zone and competing when we get the opportunity.”

Boston wasn’t able to adjust as Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan kept the visors off-balance with his off-speed while throwing 64 of his 86 pitches for strikes. McClanahan went seven innings and finished with seven strikeouts and no walks. Boston finished with six hits — two in the final eight innings.

“I think that, you know, you see a group that is working extremely hard, is well-prepared and it just didn’t happen this series,” Red Sox acting manager Will Venable said. “It did in spurts. We saw a lot of good stuff and some timely-hitting yesterday, got off to a great start today but the consistent, full game that we expect from these guys just didn’t happen this series.”

Both Fatse and Venable, though, don’t seem to be sounding the alarm despite the slow start.

“It’s still early,” Fatse said. “We had guys still grinding, they’re working really hard. And it’s just at this moment it’s just about putting good at-bats together. Working, putting things together as a group, passing the baton to the next guy and like I said, hopefully string more runs across.”