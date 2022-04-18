Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Expected Different Final Play In Game 1 Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics pulled off an impressive 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the first-round series thanks to some late heroics by star forward Jayson Tatum on Sunday.

After the game, Tatum gave insight on the play that gave Boston a 1-0 series advantage.

“We all thought (Marcus) Smart was gonna shoot it,” Tatum told reporters after the game. “…When he took that dribble, we made eye contact, he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup.”

Tatum downplayed his part in the action, as he did not mention his spin move around Nets guard Kyrie Irving to find room for the layup as time expired.

The Celtics will have some time to rest before Game 2 against the Nets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden.