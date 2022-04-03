Craig Smith Uncertain To Play For Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets; Josh Brown Will Play Next Week

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have caught fire once again after having their win streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they may need to go into Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets shorthanded.

Boston beat Columbus 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home series to extend its win streak to two. It didn’t come without injury, however, as head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed a few players were “banged up” in the win.

One of those players was Craig Smith, who was on the receiving end of a hit Saturday.

“Smitty got hit, so that could effect (Marc) McLaughlin,” Cassidy told reporters after practice Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena, via team-provided audio. “(Connor Clifton) has played almost 50 games, (Anton) Blidh is a little lower than that. McLaughlin is new, (Josh) Brown has played. But getting them into our system would be important just because they haven’t been here.”

McLaughlin made quite the impression in his first NHL games with a goal against the New Jersey Devils. The Billerica, Mass. native filled in for Smith on the third line Thursday night while the latter was dealing with an illness.

As for Brown, who the Bruins traded for at the NHL trade deadline, he will play Monday or Tuesday. The defenseman played just 10 minutes in his debut after suffering an upper-body injury.

The Bruins sit just two points behind the Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division standings and look to gain ground on both of them in the upcoming week. The regular season wraps up April 29.