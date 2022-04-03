Chris Sale Sees Former Red Sox Player In Prospect Ryan Fitzgerald

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Fitzgerald became an instant fan favorite during Red Sox spring training, but he also impressed one of the team’s veterans.

The infielder clubbed four home runs over 11 games for Boston and batted .313 with only three strikeouts in Fort Myers, Fla.. Fitzgerald will begin the season with Triple-A Worcester, but he certainly can hold his head held high knowing Chris Sale has been a fan since last year.

“That guy’s got some (Andrew) Benintendi vibes,” Sale told reporters Saturday, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, who noted Sale was “immediately impressed” by Fitzgerald. “Similar builds, strong guys, pop.”

Plus, they both have some nice hair going.

Sale was able to get an extended look at prospects last season while rehabbing from Tommy John. It’s possible the southpaw once again will see more of the Red Sox prospects as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his ribcage.

It’s unclear when Sale will begin throwing again or if he will have any rehab appearances with the WooSox. But if he does, we know he will be cheering for Fitzgerald.