Dates, Times For Bruins Playoff Series Vs. Hurricanes Announced

The Boston Bruins locked in a playoff opponent Friday night and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And now we know when those games will take place.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

Bruins will play the first two games of the series on the road before returning home to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4. All of the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round games will be broadcasted on NESN.