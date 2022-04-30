Robert Griffin III Loves Patriots Picking Tyquan Thornton For This Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

If anyone should be happy about the New England Patriots drafting wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall in the second round, it should be quarterback Mac Jones.

At least that’s what former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III believes.

The speedster out of Baylor — where Griffin played his college football — will not only give Jones another weapon to utilize, but also provide an added dimension to New England’s offense, according to Griffin, that was seldom used last season.

“Love the Tyquan Thornton pick for Mac Jones,” Griffin tweeted. “Pushing the ball down the field will be a priority for New England and Thornton is a premier deep threat with great hands. Some guys run fast by grunting it out and then there are guys like Thornton who can simply fly.”

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton brings a ridiculous amount of speed with him to New England. Thornton ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at this year’s NFL combine, posting an official time of 4.28 seconds.

Drafting Thornton, and trading up to do so, shows New England wants to put more playmakers around Jones. The Patriots also went out and traded for former Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker this offseason.