Here’s When Celtics’ Second Round Of NBA Playoffs Reportedly Could Begin

Boston Celtics fans probably are antsy to know when their team will play again after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets from the first round of the NBA playoffs Monday night.

The C’s were the first team to punch their ticket to the semifinals and will take on the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls series, which Milwaukee leads 3-1.

Should the Bucks close out the series and move on Wednesday night, just when might the second round begin? According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, who cited league sources, the semifinals could start as early as Saturday or Sunday should Milwaukee beat Chicago on Wednesday or Friday.

If that series goes to Game 7, then the Celtics will be back in action Tuesday.

Boston will have home-court advantage through the second round.