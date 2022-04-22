Here’s When Celtics Would Play Potential Game 5 In Series Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics currently have a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series, so there still is a chance that the series will not return to Boston for Game 5.

However, if the Celtics don’t lock up the series in four games, there now is some clarity on when exactly they would return to TD Garden and play a fifth game.

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, the NBA league office released scheduling scenarios for Wednesday. But the Celtics don’t entirely control their own destiny when it comes to Game 5, as the time of their hypothetical game also depends on whether or not the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets need a fifth game in their series.

If the Warriors can lock it up in four games — and they very well could, heading into Game 3 on Thursday night with a 2-0 series lead — then the Nets and Celtics would play Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET. But if both series go to a fifth game, tip-off in Boston would shift to 7:30 p.m.

Either way, the game will be broadcast on TNT.

The Celtics and Nets return to the floor for Game 3 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center.