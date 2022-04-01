How Ime Udoka, Grant Williams Pranked Celtics On April Fools’ Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps they need to hang more calendars around the Boston Celtics facilities, since head coach Ime Udoka and forward Grant Williams pranked the team pretty good at shootaround on Friday (April Fools’ Day).

Udoka, who spoke briefly about the antics in an appearance on 98.5’s “Zolak & Bertrand,” went into more detail about the prank in his pregame media availability Friday evening.

Basically, the pair got into a (fake) argument and then acted as if they were going to escalate the situation as they advanced toward each other. Hilariously, the rest of the team didn’t react.

“Just got in a fake argument. Grant likes to talk back, so it wasn’t unexpected that he had something to say back. We started chirping, walked toward each other. I expected a teammate or two or coaches to get in the middle and I would’ve turned it up from there, but nobody got in the way.

“We kept going and then as people started to think it was very serious, we hugged. April Fools, fooled the whole gym.”

Udoka admitted he and Williams got into an argument following Wednesday’s loss to the Miami Heat, so the coach thought he could smooth things over by including him in the joke.

And as for the fact that nobody stepped in? Well, Udoka said several players said “they wanted to see Williams get his (expletive) kicked.”