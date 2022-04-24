Kendrick Perkins Didn’t Hold Back On Ben Simmons Amid Game 4 Reports

NESN Logo Sign In

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is not expected to play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics despite reports of his scheduled return.

The news has left many analysts to rant about the guard, who has yet to play a minute during the 2021-22 season with a lingering back injury.

Former Celtics big man and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joined the club of people sick of Simmons’ antics.

“Ben Simmons has officially completed the biggest heist in NBA history,” Perkins tweeted. “He really sat out an entire season!”

Perkins likely is referring to the former No. 1 overall pick filing a grievance with the Philadelphia 76ers for roughly $20 million despite not playing a minute for the team in 2021-22.

Simmons is taking a beating from the media for his ongoing absence in the first-round series against the Celtics, which he proclaimed he would play in just days before the series kicked off.