Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons As Nets Guard Reportedly Out Game 4

Remember the rumors that Ben Simmons was expected to make his Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics?

Well, those initial reports from three days prior, which came from two of the most tied-in NBA reporters — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania — now seem far in the past. Both reported on Sunday evening that Simmons no longer will take the floor in what now is a win-or-go-home Game 4.

“The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4.”

Charania called it “a surprise.”

The sequence of events have led to Simmons getting torched by media members and analysts given that the former No. 1 overall pick has yet to play a game this season. Among those firing off anti-Simmons takes is former NBA great and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller.

“Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive (fire). As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp”

Miller likely won’t be the only one who has that sort of reaction should Simmons officially not play in the do-or-die contest Monday at Barclays Center.