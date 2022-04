NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark made some big saves for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers to earn their third-straight win. Jake DeBrusk’s goal in the second period ended up being the one they needed to get the win.

Ullmark made major stops early on, giving Boston a chance all game long to pull out the victory.

For more on Ullmark’s night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.