What We Can Learn From Patriots’ Round-By-Round Draft History

Offensive tackle (17)

Round 1: 2 (Isaiah Wynn, Nate Solder)

Round 2: 2 (Sebastian Vollmer, Matt Light)

Round 3: 2 (Yodny Cajuste, Antonio Garcia)

Round 4: 3 (Cameron Fleming, Kenyatta Jones, Greg Randall)

Round 5: 4 (Marcus Cannon, George Bussey, Clint Oldenberg, Ryan O?Callaghan)

Round 6: 3 (Will Sherman, Justin Herron, Conor McDermott)

Round 7: 1 (Thomas Welch)

Top-heavy group here. Of the players drafted after Round 2, only Cannon became a multi-year starter for New England. The Patriots have had great success with early-round tackles, though. Wynn might not last beyond his rookie deal, but Solder, Vollmer and Light all were excellent picks. New England also hit big on 2020 sixth-rounder Mike Onwenu (listed as a guard here). The Patriots return both of their 2021 starting tackles, but with Wynn entering a contract year and he and Trent Brown both carrying lengthy injury histories, tackle is a sneaky need in this draft.

Interior offensive line (16)

Round 1: 1 (Logan Mankins)

Round 2: 1 (Adrian Klemm)

Round 3: 1 (Joe Thuney)

Round 4: 5 (Hjalte Froholdt, Tre? Jackson, Shaq Mason, Bryan Stork, Rich Ohrnberger)

Round 5: 1 (Dan Koppen)

Round 6: 5 (Mike Onwenu, Ted Karras, Jon Halapio, Ted Larsen, Dan Stevenson)

Round 7: 2 (Dustin Woodard, Mike Elgin)

The Patriots have found a bunch of quality guards and centers in the mid-to-late rounds. First-rounder Mankins is the obvious headliner, but Thuney, Mason, Stork, Koppen, Karras and Onwenu all became good or great players for New England. With Mason and Karras both exiting this offseason, New England currently has a glaring hole at one guard spot and could look to fill it through this year’s draft.

Defensive tackle (14)

Round 1: 3 (Malcom Brown, Dominque Easley, Vince Wilfork)

Round 2: 2 (Christian Barmore, Ron Brace)

Round 3: 1 (Vincent Valentine)

Round 4: 2 (Kareem Brown, Dan Klecko)

Round 5: 2 (Byron Cowart, Jeff Marriott)

Round 6: 2 (Myron Pryor, Le Kevin Smith)

Round 7: 2 (Cade Weston, Ethan Kelley)

This group would look a lot more impressive if it included Richard Seymour and Ty Warren, but they’re listed as defensive ends here. Outside of those two and Wilfork — all of whom were drafted in 2004 or earlier — the Patriots haven’t had great luck finding above-average D-tackles through the draft. Brown was a solid player, but Belichick was happy to let him walk after his rookie contract. Easley is one of the biggest draft busts in Patriots history. Barmore, though, seems to have broken that drought. He was great as a rookie and looks like a potential foundational piece in the Patriots’ front seven.

Defensive end (15)

Round 1: 3 (Chandler Jones, Ty Warren, Richard Seymour)

Round 2: 1 (Marquise Hill)

Round 3: 4 (Ronnie Perkins, Chase Winovich, Derek Rivers, Jake Bequette)

Round 4: 3 (Deatrich Wise, Trey Flowers, Jarvis Green)

Round 5: Zero

Round 6: 2 (Zach Moore, Jeremy Mincey)

Round 7: 2 (Michael Buchanan, Brandon Deaderick)

The Patriots have hit on D-ends in nearly every round during Belichick’s tenure. Jones, Warren, Seymour, Winovich, Wise, Flowers, Green, Mincey and Deaderick all became, at the very least, useful NFL players, though Mincey’s emergence came after New England released him. We’ll see on Perkins, who redshirted last season despite being largely healthy. The Patriots haven’t drafted a defensive end (or outside linebacker) in the first round since Jones in 2012.

Linebacker (27)

Round 1: 2 (Dont’a Hightower, Jerod Mayo)

Round 2: 4 (Josh Uche, Jamie Collins, Jermaine Cunningham, Brandon Spikes)

Round 3: 3 (Anfernee Jennings, Tyrone McKenzie, Shawn Crable)

Round 4: Zero

Round 5: 4 (Cameron McGrone, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ryan Claridge, Hakim Akbar)

Round 6: 8 (Cassh Maluia, Christian Sam, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Elandon Roberts, Matthew Wells, Markell Carter, Bo Ruud, Justin Rogers)

Round 7: 6 (Xzavier Dickson, Steve Beauharnais, Oscar Lua, Tully Banta-Cain, T.J. Turner, Casey Tisdale)

If there’s one position the Patriots love targeting late on Day 3, it’s linebacker. They’ve drafted 14 with sixth- or seventh-round picks since 2000; only one other position has more than seven (cornerback, nine). Overall, the Patriots have drafted more players at linebacker than any other position, and sixth-round ‘backer is their most popular position/round pairing. They went years without drafting one early, however. Uche and Jennings in 2020 were their first on Day 1 or 2 since Collins in 2013. With a major current need at the position, it would be surprising if the Patriots didn’t take a linebacker in the first three rounds this year.