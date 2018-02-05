Patriots’ Malcolm Butler On Super Bowl Benching: ‘They Gave Up On Me’

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was benched and didn’t play Sunday night in his team’s 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given his enormous talent, the decision certainly was a strange one.

UPDATE: Butler, after originally saying he had “nothing to say” about his Super Bowl benching, was much more candid speaking to ESPN reporters.

Just caught up with a very emotional Malcolm Butler, alongside Adam Schefter. "They gave up on me. F—. It is what it is," Butler told us. https://t.co/GQLxM6eTGL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2018

More from an emotional Malcolm Butler as he walked to the team bus: "I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game." https://t.co/FUjRvcycwG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Butler missed Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday with an illness, but he was active for the Super Bowl.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Butler after the loss, and he said the benching was only for football reasons.

Malcom Butler was benched strictly for football reasons, Belichick said. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 5, 2018

The Patriots defense was dominated all night long. Eric Rowe started over Butler at one of the cornerback spots and was beaten several times, including a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Butler was asked about the benching, and he wasn’t in a talking mood.

Malcolm Butler: “I ain’t got nothing to say.” — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) February 5, 2018

Butler has struggled at times this season, but it’s hard to believe he didn’t play in this Super Bowl because of football reasons when guys like Rowe and Jordan Richards were being beat all game.

Eric Rowe said he didn't know he was starting until right before game. Seemed as puzzled as rest of NE as to why no Malcolm Butler — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 5, 2018

There’s probably more to this story, and now we have to wait to find out.