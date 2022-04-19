Marcus Smart Thinks Celtics Teammate One Day Will Win NBA DPOY

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics put together one of the best defenses in the NBA this season, with several difference-makers on that side of the court.

The defensive unit was headlined by Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who took home the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Award on Monday night.

But Smart wouldn’t be surprised if one of his teammates is next in line to garner the same honor.

“I definitely think that Rob (Williams) will one day be in this position,” Smart told reporters on Monday night, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

There is valid reason why the confidence in Williams, especially on the defensive end, is at an all-time high. The fourth-year center had a breakout season, bolstering Boston’s defense with his sensational rim protection.

Williams finished the regular season ranked second in the NBA with 2.2 blocks per game — he trailed only Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. — and frequently altered shots with his superb athleticism whenever an opponent charged the hoop. Williams proved to be a solid rebounder, as well, totaling 9.6 boards per contest.

The 24-year-old Williams did receive some recognition for his defensive impact. Williams placed seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting, finishing behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took home the award in 2020.